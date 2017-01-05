Virginia lawmaker proposes bill similar to NC bathroom bill

By Published: Updated:
9c66f306a0e542b1be7fcefd65330033

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a controversial bathroom bill that some call a clone of North Carolina’s.

House Bill 16-12, proposed by Delegate Bob Marshall, would prohibit people from using a bathroom of the opposite sex.

While critics say the bill is discriminatory, delegate marshall says the bill is about protecting the public, saying he came up with the proposal after talking with concerned parents.

Delegate Bob Marshall said, “If you’ve got a daughter 14-years-old on the swim team, do you want her changing in front of a guy who says he’s transgendered?”

The bill would also require principals to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, a move critics say would endanger transgender students.

James Parrish with Equality Virginia said, “Gay and transgendered kids are kicked out of their houses when they come out. This bill, if passed, could be putting kids on the street.

Governor Terry McAuliffe says he will veto the bill if it passes, and hopes lawmakers will not spend any time on the measure.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s