Two teens killed, one hurt after crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY (WSLS 10) State police have determined who was driving the car that ran off the road in Halifax County last month, killing two teenagers.

Police say 16-year-old Casey Pulliam was driving. She and 16-year-old Olivia Noblin were ejected when the car ran off the road, hit a guardrail and then some trees.

Both died at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was also ejected and hospitalized, and is now out of the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but state police believe excessive speed was a factor.

