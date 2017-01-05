Two Lynchburg men arrested in overnight home invasion

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Two Lynchburg men have been charged in connection with an overnight robbery.

Police say it happened at 1:37 a.m. on Thursday, at a home in the 900 block of Perrymont Avenue.

The victims reported that they were asleep in their home when two black men came in and demanded money.

Police say the suspects robbed the victims at knifepoint of an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then left the home and drove away.

With information obtained on the possible suspects and vehicle information, officers located the suspects a short time later and arrested them.

The two suspects were identified as 33-year-old Quincy Scott Hairston and 24-year-old Trevor Lamont Calloway. Both men were charged with robbery and burglary.

Police say no one was hurt during the incident.