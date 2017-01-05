Two arrested, charged after chase near Pearisburg BB&T Bank

By Published:
Lloyd Latta and Jemario Baldwin (Credit: Pearisburg Police Department)
Lloyd Latta and Jemario Baldwin (Credit: Pearisburg Police Department)

PEARISBURG (WSLS 10) – Pearisburg police arrested two men after an incident at the BB&T Bank on Wednesday.

Police responded to the bank on Wenonah Avenue at 11:32 a.m. on January 4 after receiving a call from a teller about a suspicious man attempting to pass a large amount fraudulent business check.

As three officers entered the bank, the suspect ran out and the officers chased after him.

As the foot pursuit went through a parking lot, a 2016 Nissan Altima was attempting to leave a parking lot and hit a Giles County Deputy Sheriff’s vehicle. The crashed caused damage to both vehicles.

Jemario Baldwin, 30, of Charlotte, N.C., faces multiple charges in multiple states. He is charged with being a fugitive from justice in both Baltimore and Macklenburg, N.C. He was also wanted on a federal probation violation in Indiana. In connection to Wednesday’s incident Baldwin faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempted fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and reckless driving.

Lloyd Latta, 38, of Aurora, Colo. is charged with attempted fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Both are being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s