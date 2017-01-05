Two arrested, charged after chase near Pearisburg BB&T Bank

PEARISBURG (WSLS 10) – Pearisburg police arrested two men after an incident at the BB&T Bank on Wednesday.

Police responded to the bank on Wenonah Avenue at 11:32 a.m. on January 4 after receiving a call from a teller about a suspicious man attempting to pass a large amount fraudulent business check.

As three officers entered the bank, the suspect ran out and the officers chased after him.

As the foot pursuit went through a parking lot, a 2016 Nissan Altima was attempting to leave a parking lot and hit a Giles County Deputy Sheriff’s vehicle. The crashed caused damage to both vehicles.

Jemario Baldwin, 30, of Charlotte, N.C., faces multiple charges in multiple states. He is charged with being a fugitive from justice in both Baltimore and Macklenburg, N.C. He was also wanted on a federal probation violation in Indiana. In connection to Wednesday’s incident Baldwin faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempted fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and reckless driving.

Lloyd Latta, 38, of Aurora, Colo. is charged with attempted fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Both are being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.