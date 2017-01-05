Teens, dad charged after sex offender lured to Rockbridge County home

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Two teens who investigators say lured a convicted sex offender to a Rockbridge County home and videotaped beating him have been charged.

One of the boys posted the video on Facebook. He’s facing both an assault and battery and a conspiracy to commit assault and battery charge.

His friend is charged with conspiracy to commit assault and battery.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Offices says it will serve those juvenile petitions on Friday.

George Mason, the father of one of those teens, is also charged with conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office says Mason planned to turn himself in on Thursday evening.