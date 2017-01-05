Stampede Rodeo celebrates 50 years in Salem

Erin Brookshier By Published:
15877709_10158048127455603_1306971324_o

Salem (WSLS10)– The 50th Annual Stampede Championship Rodeo will be in Salem this weekend. It’s a decades old tradition that features events like bull riding, barrel racing, calf roping, steer wrestling and more.

Organizers say each year the crowds get bigger and bigger and ticket sales have been up over the past few years.

Throughout the week crews have been working hard to bring in more than 600 tons of dirt and sand for the competitors to ride on. Hundreds of competitors are in town for all of the action that kicks off on Friday night.

Here’s a look at ticket prices:
Friday, January 8th at 7:30 pm – $18
Saturday, January 9th at 7:30 pm – $20, $22, and $27
Sunday, January 10th at 2:00 pm – $20, $22, and $27

You can find out more about the event and buy tickets here.

 

