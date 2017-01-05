Salem Rodeo riders visit long-time fan undergoing cancer treatment

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A young rodeo hopeful from Bedford received a special visit at Carilion Children’s Hospital on Thursday while receiving cancer treatment.

17-year-old Caleb Calhoun and his family make it to the Salem rodeo every year.

An aspiring cattle roper, Calhoun has been training to compete for two years and has made great progress in his ability to ride.

He wasn’t able to make it this year to the rodeo; however, because of his diagnosis, but that didn’t stop the rodeo from coming to him.

Kevin Debusk with the Rodeo came along with two Roman Rider cowgirls to cheer up Calhoun.

“We feel what the family is going through,” DeBusk said. It was an emotional visit for DeBusk because his wife was diagnosed with cancer four weeks ago.

“Rodeo we feel has always been about family. We’ve always talked about being family and what better way to do it than to come out and see some of our own family,” DeBusk said.

The trio dropped off three tickets for the show as well as autographs from two of their Roman Rider cowgirls.

The rodeo sends their best wishes to one of their future riders for a quick recovery. Calhoun hopes to one day compete in the rodeo at Salem.