Round Town: the rodeo returns

Patrick McKee By Published: Updated:
Round Town

(WSLS 10) – The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo returns for the 50th year this weekend. Enjoy all the action including bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping and more. Tickets start at $18. The show begins Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. And at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Patrick Henry Community College baseball team holds its first ever First Pitch Dinner Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. Former Liberty Flames star and Pittsburgh Pirates player Randy Tomlin will speak. There is also a silent auction including Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals tickets. Tickets are $40.

Head to the Berglund Center in Roanoke for some hockey this weekend. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will face off against the Fayetteville Fireantz on Friday night and the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s