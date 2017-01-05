Round Town: the rodeo returns

(WSLS 10) – The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo returns for the 50th year this weekend. Enjoy all the action including bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping and more. Tickets start at $18. The show begins Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. And at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Patrick Henry Community College baseball team holds its first ever First Pitch Dinner Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. Former Liberty Flames star and Pittsburgh Pirates player Randy Tomlin will speak. There is also a silent auction including Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals tickets. Tickets are $40.

Head to the Berglund Center in Roanoke for some hockey this weekend. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will face off against the Fayetteville Fireantz on Friday night and the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.