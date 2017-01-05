Roanoke police searching for shooting suspect

Published:
isiah-surles

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke police are searching for the man they say shot two people on Tuesday.

Detectives have obtained warrants for 21-year-old Isiah Surles, of Roanoke, for two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied home. These charges are in connection to the shooting that injured two people at 13th Street SW and Jackson Avenue.

Surles is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers do not have to leave their names.

