Fried Rice in the Daytime Kitchen

Mary Rappaport from the Virginia Egg Council stops by the kitchen to throw together a simple and easy Shrimp Fried Rice.

BONUS: Mary also shares her Fortune Cookie recipe below!

Fried Rice ~ Quick and Easy and really inexpensive – make it protein rich with scrambled eggs and some leftover bits of meat or fish. Ever go out for Chinese food and never touch the rice they serve? Take it home and freeze it until you need a quick meal. That’ll make fixing fried rice super easy and super fast. Thaw the rice as you cook the veggies then toss it in. This entire dish takes less than 10 minutes to prepare and it can be as versatile as you like by adding any bits and pieces of leftovers you have tucked away in the refrigerator.

½ yellow onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

½ pkg. frozen peas, thawed

2 cups cooked, cold rice

½ – 1 cup cooked meat or fish, cut into pieces

3 eggs, beaten

Lite Soy sauce to taste

A few drops of Sesame oil (opt.)

Spray a non-stick skillet with cooking spray or use a little olive oil.

Sauté the onion and carrot until just tender. Stir in the peas and rice and any meat or fish. Heat through.

Move the mixture to one side of the skillet, leaving an open space – pour the beaten eggs in there and let sit for just a bit – then start scrambling. Once mostly cooked, stir into the remaining ingredients.

in a separate, hot, non-stick skillet, lightly grease and pour eggs in…let them sit just a bit, then cook as you would an omelet. Roll onto a cutting board and slice into thin slices. Add to the rice/veggies Season to taste with the soy sauce and sesame oil if you have some. Enjoy!

Serves 2 as a main course or 4 as a side dish

Chinese Fortune Cookies

1 egg white

1/8 tsp. vanilla

Pinch salt

¼ cup flour

¼ cup sugar

Preheat oven to 400°. Write fortunes on 3 ½” x ¼” strips of paper. Grease two cookie sheets.

Mix egg white and vanilla until foamy, but not stiff. Sift the flour, sugar and salt and lend int egg white mixture.

Place teaspoons of batter at least 4” apart on one of prepared sheets. Tilt to move batter into round 3” circles. Do 2 – 3 on first sheet and bake 5 min. until edges turn golden. Continue with remaining batter.

Quickly remove from cookie sheet with wide spatula onto cutting board. Place fortune on center of cookie, and fold in half.

Place folded edge across rim of cup and pull the pointed edges down, on either side of cup.

Place in cupcake tin to hold its shape until firm. Makes cookies

Virginia Egg Council ~ eggsrgr8@rev.net ~ 540 345 3958