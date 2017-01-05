Danville’s Schoolfield Mill Reservoir could help alleviate recurring drinking water issues

Colter-small-headshot By Published:
schoolfield-mill-draining00000000

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The reservoir at the old Schoolfield Mill is being drained to determine if it is structurally sound and this could help with the city’s ongoing drinking water issue.

If it is, the city could decide to fill it back up with water from the Dan River while there are no taste and odor issues being reported.

If those issues arise again, the water could be pumped to the drinking water plant to temporarily replace the water at the plant, which comes straight out of the river.

The hope is that this would give whatever may be in the river time to go downstream.

“Should there be a contamination event in the Dan River, we could stop pulling directly from the Dan and pull off the reservoir,” said Barry Dunkley, Danville’s division director of water and wastewater treatment.

“During rainfall events when we have real muddy water, or what we refer to as high-turbidity water, then we could go off the reservoir and let that pass by,” Dunkley continued.

If the reservoir is usable, it would likely take around two years to get it ready to use.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s