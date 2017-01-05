Danville Public Works preparing for weekend snow storm

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Thursday afternoon, it was pretty much standard operating procedure for the city’s public works department. Keeping a close eye on the forecast, making up brine to spread on the roads and checking all of the trucks and various equipment to make sure everything is in good working order.

With this storm not expected to dump a whole lot of snow on the city, public works and people around the city didn’t seem too concerned Thursday about the storm.

Even so, the public works department is going to try to be as proactive as possible as the storm starts to move in.

Brine was expected to be put down throughout the day Friday.

Salt trucks are expected to be on standby to start putting down salt as soon as there is half an inch of snow on the ground and then plowing is expected to begin once an inch of snow accumulates.

People are encouraged to get their cars off the road if possible in an effort to make plowing easier.

Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich also encourages people to not drive once the snow starts to fall because that packs the snow down and makes it hard to get off the roads.

“Temperatures are predicted to be in the teens or even lower in some cases, so what does fall is going to stick to the streets and pretty much lock down to the streets and be very difficult to plow off,” Drazenovich explained.

