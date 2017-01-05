Business increases in Danville as people prepare for season’s first snowstorm

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – There was still plenty of ice melt and there were still plenty of shovels at Dominion Hardware Thursday, but the store was making preparations for a possible rush as a storm moves in Friday.

“You never know what’s going to happen. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” said Dominion Hardware Manager Shae Hughes.

Even though Southside is only expected to receive between one and three inches of snow, she says people, too, are preparing.

“We always have industries that buy pallets of ice melt. That’s common. Then, you have individuals that buy 10-pound bags. But the sleds; that’s what goes first,” Hughes explained.

At the Midtown Market, business was steady.

“I thought maybe at first they hadn’t started panicking, but it looks like we’re getting a lot of people coming on in now,” said Manager Debbie Harville.

Now that the holiday rush is over, and with winter being relatively mild so far, she said the increased business is a welcome sight.

“You know, after you get that rush at Christmas then if it gets a little slow you like a little bit of hurrying up back I guess; the rush,” Harville said.

She expects Friday to be very busy, with chicken salad, bread, milk and meats being the most popular items.

But, she doesn’t expect it to be nearly as crazy as the rush ahead of last year’s big snow storm.

“People were calling me; ‘Do you still have bread? Do you still have milk? Can you put it up for me,'” Harville explained.

Both managers say they are prepared though for whatever may happen.