What’s News Today: January 4, 2017

(WSLS 10) – One of the men accused of shooting and killing another man will be in court today. Karseem Wilson was indicted in November on charges of first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police believe that Wilson and Kareem Dove shot and killed Dontes Simpson in May on Chatham Avenue.

The three candidates running for Tom Garrett’s old seat in the Virginia Senate will face off in a debate tonight. Lynchburg Republican Mark Peake, Fluvanna County Democrat Ryant Washington and independent Joseph Hines will attend the event which starts at 7 p.m. at Hampden-Sydney College. The special election will be held on January 10th.

Governor Terry McAuliffe travels to Blacksburg today. He is scheduled to make an education and workforce development legislative announcement at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce holds a health fair and blood drive today. There will be vein screenings, as well as information on chair fitness, healthy snacks and ways to keep your mind, body and spirit healthy. It’s free to attend between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Crossings at Blacksburg.

Traveling staff from Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office will hold local office hours today in southwest Virginia. Staff will be at Covington City Hall between 10 a.m. and noon and the Craig County Administration Building from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lexington, Buena Vista, Rockbridge County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual State of the Community Breakfast this morning. Leaders from the three jurisdictions and state legislators will look at events from 2016 and look forward to 2017.