Warrant reveals teen charged with murdering mother unhappy living with his parents

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The search warrant for the case of a Pittsylvania County woman found dead in her burning home in late December is revealing more about her death.

According to the warrant, 62-year-old Bernadette Nesbitt was found with multiple stab wounds and large amounts of blood were found in the home, including on a knife.

Her 16-year-old son was found with blood on his clothes and cuts on his hands.

He is charged with murder and arson.

The warrant says the teen was unhappy living with his mother and father and wanted to go back to New York where the family is from.