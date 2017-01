PEARISBURG (WSLS 10) – Two suspects are in custody after an incident at BB&T Bank in Pearisburg, Giles County.

The incident happened at about 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the incident, a police cruiser was hit and damaged by another vehicle whose driver was attempting to take off, according to Sheriff Morgan Millirons.

The deputy was not injured.

The Pearisburg Police Department is handling the investigation.

Stay with WSLS 10 for more information on this story.