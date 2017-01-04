Train Derails in Brooklyn; 37 People Hurt

By Andrew Siff and Marc Santia Published: Updated:

(NBC New York) – An LIRR train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn at the height of Wednesday’s morning rush, injuring more than three dozen people and smashing glass on the platform.

Fire officials say 37 people were hurt when the train plowed into the terminal around 8:30 a.m.; all were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Pictures on social media showed the derailment took place on track 6, and that the train was tipped slightly at an angle. The platform also appeared to be smoky.

The LIRR tweeted only that customers should expect delays in and out of the transit hub “due to an incident” at the terminal. Delays were also reported on several subway lines as a result of the derailment.

Passengers described the train pulling into the station, followed by a crash and a loud boom, after which the train’s doors opened.

“I don’t know, all I remember is being on the floor,” one visibly shaken woman who had been on the train told NBC 4 New York between tears. Several people complained of neck and back injuries.

Despite the clear damage, many people were able to walk out.

