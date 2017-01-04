Terry McAuliffe announces workforce and education initiatives

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Governor Terry McAuliffe announced six education and workforce bills on Wednesday at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute that he will introduce in the 2017 legislative session.

They are all aimed at filling the thousands of technology and cyber security jobs currently open across Virginia.

First, McAuliffe wants to open full-time virtual education access to all Virginia students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

He is also asking the General Assembly to expand the foster care tuition grant to students pursuing non-credit workforce credentials and he wants a program to reward college students for graduating on time.

“The biggest challenge we face here in Virginia is not a lack of high-paying jobs like many other states. We have high-paying jobs,” said Gov. McAuliffe. “We are not filling the high-paying jobs that exist in Virginia. Billions of dollars are being left on the sidelines.”

The other initiatives focus on boosting youth entrepreneurships, giving community college credits for apprenticeships and state regulation of student loan servicers.