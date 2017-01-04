Search ends for missing Pittsylvania County man after body found at crash site

By Published:
tim-barbour-169

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has ended its search for a missing man after finding a body in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is still waiting on the medical examiner to identify the body, but it has ended its search for 56-year-old Timothy Barbour.

Members of the sheriff’s office, along with Virginia State Police aviation division found a crash site in the 7000 block of West Gretna Road about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

At the site was a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Virginia license plate SKNYRD, the same vehicle the sheriff’s office believed Barbour was driving.

The Jeep appeared to have been in a single-vehicle crash in a wooded area out of sight of the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The body of a white man was found within close proximity to the crash site.

The sheriff’s office has handed over the crash investigation to Virginia State Police.

