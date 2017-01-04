Roanoke, Salem Kmarts to close this spring

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Sears Holdings announced on Wednesday that its Kmart stores in Roanoke and Salem will close this spring.

The Roanoke store located at 1419 Hershberger Road N W, and the Salem store at 1355 West Main Streets are among the 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores Sears Holdings announced would close on Wednesday.

The Roanoke Kmart on Franklin Road is not listed among the 78 stores closing.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all closing stores.

Sears Holdings made this statement about the closings:

The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

