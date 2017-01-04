Roanoke, Salem Kmarts to close this spring

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Sears Holdings Corp.
Credit: Sears Holdings Corp.

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Sears Holdings announced on Wednesday that its Kmart stores in Roanoke and Salem will close this spring.

The Roanoke store located at 1419 Hershberger Road N W, and the Salem store at 1355 West Main Streets are among the 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores Sears Holdings announced would close on Wednesday.

The Roanoke Kmart on Franklin Road is not listed among the 78 stores closing.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all closing stores.

Sears Holdings made this statement about the closings:

The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

Click here to view the complete list of store that will be closing.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s