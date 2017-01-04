Roanoke County examining ways to improving traffic along 419 corridor

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – This week, people in Roanoke County will learn more about ways to improve traffic along Route 419.

For the past several months, local leaders have been studying ways to improve the 419 corridor, part of which includes asking for feedback from residents. On Tuesday, a public meeting is being held to discuss transportation upgrades such as changing traffic flow to reduce congestion and improving pedestrian and bike access to connecting communities.

Right now, the project is in the planning phase. Officials said one option being considered is a diverging diamond design at Route 220 and Route 419.

“These are draft recommendations subject to change,” said urban planner Stephen Karney. “We need to make sure they can work. But from our level of understanding of the conditions and how they can be configured, that is something we are very much talking about. We think it could be a really big change for this area, a positive change.”

Karney said a diverging diamond, similar to the one near Valley View Mall is just a recommendation. Other options will be discussed along the way.

Tuesday’s public meeting runs from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Peak Boulevard.