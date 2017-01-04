Police determine driver in Halifax County crash which killed two 16-year-olds

HALIFAX COUNTY (WSLS 10) – State police announced on Wednesday that they’ve determined who was driving the car when it crashed, killing two 16-year-old girls.

Police say Casey Pulliam was driving the 2008 Honda Civic on December 22, during the crash that happened at 10:47 p.m. on Bethel Road, less than a mile east of Route 626.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

The Civic was going west on Bethel Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck the guardrail, then struck several trees, according to police.

Both Casey and Olivia Noblin were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A third occupant, a 16-year-old boy of Scottsburg, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was then transported to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where he was treated and released.