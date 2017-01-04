Nominate a teacher for the Virginia Lottery’s Super Teacher awards

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A Roanoke teacher will help decide who the next Super Teachers are! Jason Long, a Virginia Lottery Super Teacher of 2016 from Lucy Addition Middle School is on the committee that includes a former State Superintendent, former Virginia Secretary of Education, the president of the Virginia Parent Teacher Association and more.

Since 2008, the Super Teacher program has honored 72 teachers and awarded more than $288,000 in prizes. From this year’s nominees, eight Virginia educators will be selected as the 2017 Super Teachers winning $2,000 from the Virginia Lottery and $2,000 in classroom supplies from The Supply Room Companies.

“The Super Teacher Awards are a great way for the Lottery to highlight our commitment to Virginia’s K-12 public schools,” said Paula Otto, Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery. “It gives the Lottery an opportunity to show Virginians that we’re game for education, and it also gives our communities a unique opportunity to show their appreciation of their local teachers. We are especially excited to mark our tenth year of this amazing program!”

Anyone 18 or older can nominate a Virginia pre-K-12 public school teacher. Nominations must be received by Feb. 13, 2017. Winners will be announced online in spring 2017, and through a surprise presentation in each winning teacher’s hometown. To nominate or to learn more, visit http://www.vasuperteacher.com.