Man charged with gun theft arrested in Henry County

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Henry County sheriff’s deputies arrest a man on New Years Eve after they say he stole a gun and then pointed it at someone.

28-year-old William Martin III faces three felony charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say he stole a Taurus nine millimeter pistol and then pointed it at another man last Thursday in the 2500 block of Virginia Avenue.

According to deputies, Martin also made threats toward law enforcement.

Investigators tracked him down at a home on Brittney Hill Court Saturday night. After he refused to come outside for an hour deputies arrested him.

Martin is being held without bond.