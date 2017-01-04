Man charged with gun theft arrested in Henry County

By Published:
William Martin III

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Henry County sheriff’s deputies arrest a man on New Years Eve after they say he stole a gun and then pointed it at someone.

28-year-old William Martin III faces three felony charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say he stole a Taurus nine millimeter pistol and then pointed it at another man last Thursday in the 2500 block of Virginia Avenue.

According to deputies, Martin also made threats toward law enforcement.

Investigators tracked him down at a home on Brittney Hill Court Saturday night. After he refused to come outside for an hour deputies arrested him.

Martin is being held without bond.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s