Macy’s to close Lynchburg store among others amid weak sales

Macy’s says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

The Macy’s in Lynchburg at the River Ridge Mall is among the stores that will be closed. The store opened in 1980 and has 60 associates, according to Macy’s.

The retailer said Wednesday that sales at established stores fell 2.1 percent in November and December compared to the same period last year. Macy’s Inc. pointed to changing consumer behavior and said it reflects challenges facing much of the retail industry.

The company said it plans to close by midyear the 68 stores that are part of 100 closings announced in August. It also plans to restructure parts of its business and sell some properties. The moves are estimated to save $550 million annually.

Shares in Macy’s fell more than 8 percent in after-hours trading.

