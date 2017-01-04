‘Healthy-option’ grocery store coming to Roanoke this Fall

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSLS 10) – Earth Fare has announced that it plans to open a location in Roanoke this fall.

The store will be part of the Ivy Market development on Franklin Road, across from the new Mellow Mushroom restaurant and the Carilion Institute for Orthopedics and Neurosciences.

“We are thrilled to develop Ivy Market, anchored by Earth Fare,” said Randy Kelley, principal of HRP. “The location is perfectly positioned to serve the ever-expanding medical and research corridor, the surrounding neighborhoods, and downtown Roanoke, and provides convenient interstate access to the greater Roanoke Valley.”

According to the company’s website, Earth Fare is a specialty organic and natural foods grocery store.

“Earth Fare will be a great addition to our retail offerings in the city and the region, and will enhance the synergy of other economic development activities along the Franklin Road corridor and the adjacent South Jefferson redevelopment area,” said City Manager Chris Morrill.

Beyond groceries, the new store will also feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Juice Bar and a variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s kitchen, which features ready-to-go and prepared foods including the salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter, and more.

You can learn more about Earth Fare by visiting their website.