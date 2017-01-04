Governor McAuliffe promises to veto possible abortion ban

Bethany Teague By Published:
abortion-ban

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Governor Terry McAuliffe promised Wednesday to veto legislation that would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

A Republican delegate has proposed the ban, but McAuliffe said the Republican-controlled General Assembly would be wasting their time if they supported this effort. He said he has vetoed 71 bills during his administration, and none of those vetoes have been overturned.

McAuliffe calls the legislation divisive.

“I will veto that. I will not allow these bills to attack women or anyone else,” said McAuliffe. “Please work with me, and focus on creating jobs. Stay away from the social issues.”

The 2017 legislative session begins next week.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s