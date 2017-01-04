Governor McAuliffe promises to veto possible abortion ban

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Governor Terry McAuliffe promised Wednesday to veto legislation that would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

A Republican delegate has proposed the ban, but McAuliffe said the Republican-controlled General Assembly would be wasting their time if they supported this effort. He said he has vetoed 71 bills during his administration, and none of those vetoes have been overturned.

McAuliffe calls the legislation divisive.

“I will veto that. I will not allow these bills to attack women or anyone else,” said McAuliffe. “Please work with me, and focus on creating jobs. Stay away from the social issues.”

The 2017 legislative session begins next week.