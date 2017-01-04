Daytime Kitchen: Celebratory Spread with Hotel Roanoke

Chef Stephen and Chef Collin from Hotel Roanoke join Natalie and Brittany to make an assortment of delicious food.

Here’s what they made:

CLAMS CASINO –

6/8 – (medium size) fresh sweet clams

1oz ea – chopped crispy bacon – small diced shallots/onion – chopped roasted red peppers (tinned) – chopped fresh parsley

2oz – toasted breadcrumbs

1cup – water

1/2cup – white wine

1tbls – hard butter

slice of thick crusty bread (optional)

In a deep heavy pan, add water, wine, shallots/onion, roasted red peppers.

Add fresh clams, then bring to a boil, covered.

Boil until clams open (1-2mins) as each clam opens, remove from boiling liquid, and place in serving bowl.

When all clams have been removed, continue to boil liquid, and gradually add (by whisking) hard butter pieces.

When finished, remove from heat and pour liquid over open clams.

To finish, top with, crispy bacon, breadcrumbs, then chopped parsley.

Serve with large slice of crusty bread.

CRISPY EAST COAST BLACK BASS –

5oz – Black Bass (skin-on)

2oz ea – crispy Pancetta/crispy bacon – green sweet peas – morel mushrooms – cippolini onion/pearl onion – heirloom tomato/grape tomato

2cup – mushroom/vegetable broth

small bunch Micro-Arugula

S&P to taste

Lightly season Bass fillet on both sides.

Pan-saute (skin side up) to golden brown.

Turn fillets saute on skin side until crispy.

Remove from pan and let rest.

In another pan, bring all other ingredients to a slow boil.

Cut fillet into 2 pieces, place one on top of the other, in center of bowl skin side up.

Arrange vegetable and bacon around fish, pour liquid into bowl to surround fish.

Top with bunched Micro-Arugula.

WARM CHESAPEAKE BAY CRAB DIP spicy lump crab & cream cheese dip, crispy flatbread

serves 6 people

1 tbsp butter

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup red pepper, diced

1/4 cup yellow pepper, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup half and half

2 lbs cream cheese

tbsp worcestershire sauce

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp tobassco sauce

2 tbsp seafood seasoning

1 pinch paprika

1 lb crabmeat

1. Saute the vegetables and garlic in the butter until soft

2. Add in the half and half and bring to a simmer, mix in the cream cheese and cook until soft and smooth.

3. Mix in the rest of the ingredients and mix well.

4. Remove from heat and either serve right away or refrigerate until later.

STUFFED BBQ PORK POTATO SKINS

stuffed Idaho potato, “get bent mountain” ale barbeque pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, chefs’ garden scallions

serves 6 people

6 90 ct potatoes, cleaned, coat with olive oil, salt and pepper and bake until down. Cool down. Cut each potato into 6 long wedges

1 lb pulled bbq pork of your choice

1 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded

1 bunch scallions, sliced

1. place the potatoes in an oven proof dish. Lay out in a single layer

2. top potatoes with the pulled bbq pork and the shredded pepper jack cheese.

3. bake in oven until the cheese browns and bubbles, remove. slide onto a serving platter

4. garnish with the scallions and serve

HOUSE MADE PARMESAN MEATBALLS artisan blend ground beef, pancetta, roasted garlic, roasted tomato sauce, shaved parmesan, garden basil, herb garlic flat bread

serves 6 people

5 lbs Ground Beef (we use a blend of chuck, flank and sirloin)

1/2 cup roasted garlic puree

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup raw chopped bacon

6 ea whole eggs

1/2 cup panko crumbs

1/2 cup white onion, small dice

1/4 cup chopped parsley

salt and pepper to taste

1. Combine all the ingredients until fully incorporated. Form 2 – 3 oz meatballs or your desired size.

2. Place on a sheet tray lined with aluminum foil to avoid sticking and easy clean up.

3. Place in 350 degree oven for about 15 minutes or internal temp of 145

4. Place in oven proof dish, cover with marinara and bake until the sauce starts to bubble.

5. Remove from oven, sprinkle with parmesan cheese and choppy parsley. Garnish with your own type of garlic bread