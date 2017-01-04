Danville Library offering members new way to check out items

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville Public Library members now have an opportunity to check out items digitally.

Starting this week, members can download the Hoopla app on their devices and check out up to five items each month.

While the library does not input its own items into the app, the company that manages the app controls what items are available.

The amount of time you’ll have the item depends on what the item is.

After the item expires, you’ll no longer have access to it unless you check it out again.

Library director Joe Zappacosta expects the app to be very popular.

“Everyone has a device and a lot of people are asking for that service and it’s a way to meet the needs of the community,” Zappacosta explained.

The library plans to use its collection budget to pay for the fee the library is charged every time someone checks out an item using the app.

