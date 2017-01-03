Woman dies after New Year’s Eve hit-and-run crash in Henry County

By Published:
hit-and-run

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police are searching for the driver they say hit a woman on New Year’s Eve and drove away.

The crash happened at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 in the 1600 block of Rivermont Heights Road in Henry County.

Police say Linda L. Shrader, 54, was in the roadway outside her home when she was hit by a white 2008 Nissan Versa going south. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in Martinsville where she died early Sunday morning.

Police located the damaged Nissan later that morning.

The crash remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information about this crash or vehicle to contact the Martinsville Area 42 Office at 276-632-3060 or area42@vsp.virginia.gov.

 

 

