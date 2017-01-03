Virginia governor vows to veto 20-week abortion ban bill

FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe waves on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is promising to veto legislation banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, saying such a proposal hurts the state’s image.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he wants to send a clear message to the Republican-controlled General Assembly not to “waste time” with “socially divisive bills,” such as the 20-week abortion ban.

The legislation was prefilled by a Republican delegate, and the General Assembly’s 2017 legislative session starts next week.

Similar legislation was signed into law in Ohio last month.

The Virginia legislation is part of a broad offensive by abortion-rights opponents, who are emboldened by the election success of Donald Trump and the Republican Party. In Congress, Republicans are expected to advance legislation banning most abortions after 20 weeks.

