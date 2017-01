ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke police are investigating a double-shooting which happened on Tuesday morning.

At about 11:45 a.m., police say two people were wounded. Both were men; however, one was a teenager.

The injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Roanoke police.

Both individuals were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment and police say the investigation is ongoing.