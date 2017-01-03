Steger Creek: Tips & Tricks for Decorating a New Space, and a New Set

Michael Pace from Steger Creek drops by the Daytime Blue Ridge set to tell us how they came up with the decorations and concept for our new set, and gives a few tips to our viewers on what they can do to spice up their decorations at home.
