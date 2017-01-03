Roanoke County school board elects new chairman

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Roanoke County School Board has elected Vinton District representative Tim Greenway as the new chairman of the board.

Greenway was first elected to the school board in November 2015 to fill the unexpired portion of a term left vacant.  He most recently served as the vice-chairman of the school board.

“I am very honored to serve as the chairman of the board for this great school system,” Greenway said.  “I grew up as a student attending Vinton area schools and now I’m glad I can turn around and help the next generation of students learn from excellent teachers and attend outstanding schools in Roanoke County,” Greenway added.

In addition, the school board named Windsor Hills District representative Jason Moretz as vice-chairman. Moretz was appointed to the board in September 2015 to fill the unexpired portion of a term left vacant. He was elected to serve a full term in November 2016.

 

 

