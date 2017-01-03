Possible Facility Upgrades for William Byrd

ROANOKE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) –

Promising news for the William Byrd community as the Roanoke County School Board’s construction committee has recommended funding for a new multi-sport synthetic field and a new 8-lane rubberized track.

The new field and track would be within the existing stadium and the project will also redevelop the 4.7 acres of existing practice fields. This would allow for two regulation football fields at a time and one regulation soccer field. The estimated cost is $2.1 Million dollars. If approved by the school board, construction would be completed by August- in time for next football season.