Police: Man who robbed South Boston convenience store arrested

SOUTH BOSTON (WSLS 10) – A 27-year-old Halifax County man is in jail after being arrested in connection with a robbery late last month.

On December 30, at about 10:55 p.m., South Boston police responded to a reported robbery at the Jiffy Food Store on John Randolph Boulevard.

A man threatened employees with a knife, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The next day, police obtained a warrant for William Bowie, of Scottsburg, for the robbery. He was then located and arrested at an apartment complex in South Boston.

Bowie was taken to the Halifax Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

