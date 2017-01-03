Parry McCluer HS band sets up GoFundMe after fire destroys bus and equipment

BUENA VISTA (WSLS 10) — The Parry McCluer High School Band is trying to move forward and asking for help after a fire destroyed its band bus and equipment in November.

The band and equipment bus, Big Blue, have been a tradition at the school for more than 40 years.

Members set up a GoFundMe page to receive donations for a new trailer ahead of this year’s marching band season.

They said a bus is cost prohibitive, but hope to get the community’s help to buy a less expensive trailer to hold equipment.

“What we can do now is make sure our students have a reliable equipment trailer moving forward. This is not an area we can fundraiser in so we’re asking for help from the community,” said Shannon Light, the band’s director.

The goal is to raise $5,000.