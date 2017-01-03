Northside & William Fleming Girls Post Wins

ROANOKE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) –

Two future D-1 players were on the courts Tuesday night, one at Northside the other at William Fleming.

The Vikings welcomed in one loss William Byrd Tuesday night. They started the game on an 8-2 run, before the Terriers began to claw back in the game. Sydney Burton knocked down two early three pointers that gave the Terriers the lead at one point in the second quarter. But they were soon saying “Hueston” we have a problem- Alexis Hueston that is. The Gardner-Webb commit had 11 points in the first half and carried the Vikings to a 60-41 victory.

Just a few streets over, William Fleming hosted Rockbridge County. Georgia bound Malury Bates saw action for the Lady Colonels Tuesday night. She finished with 7 points. Fleming’s other post player Tamani Manning lead the team with 16 points and Jamya Penn had a double-double, as Fleming defeated Rockbridge County 75-30