LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Campbell county supervisors will vote today on a gun range proposal at Liberty University.

The school wants to invest $3 million in building a state of the art shooting facility.

It would be built on Liberty-owned property on Hydaway road and able to accommodate any Olympic shooting sport.

The facility will not only be used by students but also the community and law enforcement.

Liberty hopes to have the facility open by the start of the fall semester.