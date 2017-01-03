Investigators say two teenage boys stole multiple items from vehicles in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified two 15-year-old boys responsible for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Ashley Plantation neighborhood off Roanoke Road.

The boys told investigators they went through between 50 and 70 vehicles, which were mainly unlocked.

Before Christmas, several neighborhood residents reported thefts. Items stolen included two firearms, GPS units, cash and other electronics.

A short time later, investigators say an alert parent notified them of suspicious items located in their home. Since then, investigators conducted additional interviews and have been busy locating additional stolen property and returning the items to victims.

“Many of the victims had not reported thefts from their vehicles because of their busy holiday schedule and others had not even realized the thefts had occurred until investigators came to return property,” said Sheriff Ronnie Sprinkle.

Investigators are still working to identify additional victims and return unclaimed property.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact Investigator David W. Moyer at 540-473-8230 or dmoyer@botetourtsheriffva.gov.