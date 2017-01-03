Insurance company set to hire more than 1,000 new employees in 2017

allstate

CHANTILLY (WSLS 10) – Allstate Insurance Company has announced more than 1,000 jobs are coming to its mid-Atlantic region.

The announcement comes after the company laid off employees in the Roanoke Valley in May.

The company says it is boosting its sales force in by 1,105 in Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia in order to keep pace with a growing demand for financial products and services.

“This region’s strong economy is fueling our expansion in our Mid-Atlantic states. We are seeing increased consumer demand for auto and home insurance as well as financial advice and planning,” said Jennifer Yingling, Recruiting Director for Allstate’s Capital Region. “We are seeking qualified professionals and offering comprehensive training and resources to support the success of those professionals.”

Allstate says it is offering a $5,000 reward, to any member of the general public, who refers a qualified agency owner candidate to Allstate. The reward is payable after the candidate completes their first 90 days of agency ownership.

Interested candidates can learn more about becoming an Allstate agency owner by visiting the company’s website, or by calling 1-877-711-1015.

