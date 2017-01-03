Driver hospitalized after crashing into Galax home

GALAX (WSLS 10) – The Galax Fire Department responded after it says a car ran into a house on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kenbrook Road and Greenville Road at about 1:30 p.m.

Update: Two vehicle accident. One vehicle into a residence. Driver self extricated, transported to TCRH by @GGEMS with NLT injuries. pic.twitter.com/1XPf9VCoc8 — Galax Fire Dept. (@GalaxFireDept) January 3, 2017

The fire department says that one of the two vehicles went into a residence and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle. The driver was then taken to Twin County Regional Healthcare to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department then used Res Q Jacks to prop up the building and to allow them to remove the vehicle.

The scene was cleared in an hour, according to the fire department.

Update on MVA: @GalaxFireDept shored up the residence using Res Q Jacks to facilitate hazard mitigation & vehicle removal. All clear in 1 hr pic.twitter.com/asbrvG7gM0 — Galax Fire Dept. (@GalaxFireDept) January 3, 2017