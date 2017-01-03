Driver hospitalized after crashing into Galax home

GALAX (WSLS 10) – The Galax Fire Department responded after it says a car ran into a house on Tuesday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kenbrook Road and Greenville Road at about 1:30 p.m.
The fire department says that one of the two vehicles went into a residence and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle. The driver was then taken to Twin County Regional Healthcare to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire department then used Res Q Jacks to prop up the building and to allow them to remove the vehicle.
The scene was cleared in an hour, according to the fire department.