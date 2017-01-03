Daytime Kitchen: Farro Salad

Chef Ted Polfelt and Chef John Schopp join Natalie and Brittany in the Frankie Rowland’s kitchen to make farro salad.
Here’s the recipe:
1 c farro (cooked and chilled)
3 heirloom carrots (confit or roasted and chilled)
1 shallot, julienne
TT salt and pepper
1/2 C EVO
1/4 C lightly packed fresh mint
1/2 C lightly packed fresh arugula
1/3 C pomegranate seeds
1 tsp tahini
1 lime, juiced
1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
MOP: Combine tahini, lime juice, and half the olive oil in a separate bowl. Combine remaining ingredients in another bowl. Combine both, check for seasoning.