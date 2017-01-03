Daytime Kitchen: Farro Salad

Chef Ted Polfelt and Chef John Schopp join Natalie and Brittany in the Frankie Rowland’s kitchen to make farro salad.

Here’s the recipe:

1 c farro (cooked and chilled)

3 heirloom carrots (confit or roasted and chilled)

1 shallot, julienne

TT salt and pepper

1/2 C EVO

1/4 C lightly packed fresh mint

1/2 C lightly packed fresh arugula

1/3 C pomegranate seeds

1 tsp tahini

1 lime, juiced

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

MOP: Combine tahini, lime juice, and half the olive oil in a separate bowl. Combine remaining ingredients in another bowl. Combine both, check for seasoning.