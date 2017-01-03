Danville Science Center outlining first ever master plan

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Science Center is trying to help the city grow by attracting more people to the center.

At Tuesday night’s council work session, the center’s executive director, Adam Goebel, presented the center’s first-ever five-year master plan.

The plan has been in the works since July 2016.

Goebel said the two main components of the plan are making the science center a regional destination and creating an experience that is both educational and attractive to people of all ages, not just kids.

“In other words, making Danville Science Center the regional destination of choice for informal STEM learning. Secondly, we wanted to make sure these experiences were open-ended, flexible, and highly repeatable,” Goebel explained.

Updates will take place progressively over the next five years as funding becomes available.