Christiansburg police investigating armed robbery at BB&T Bank

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Christiansburg police are searching for the man they say robbed the BB&T Bank on Peppers Ferry Road on Tuesday morning.

At 11:53 a.m., police received a call about an armed robbery at the bank.

They say a man, about 6-feet-tall, showed a handgun inside the bank, demanded and received an undisclosed about of money and then left the bank, heading south.

Others were in the bank at the time, but no one was injured.

Police are now searching the area, with the assistance of a K-9.