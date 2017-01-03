Christiansburg intersection to undergo changes

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Changes are coming to one of the busiest intersections in Christiansburg.

Many drivers who pass through the North Franklin Street and Cambria Street intersection said the stoplight and lane arrangements are unusual and often cause confusion.

Some said they have witnessed a number of accidents or people making incorrect turns there.

Now, the town of Christiansburg is working with an engineering firm to make improvements.

Leaders received an $8.5 million project approved for state funding. There are several designs being considered, including getting rid of the fork and connecting the U.S. 460 ramp to a stoplight intersection with North Franklin Street.

The project will also aim to improve traffic flow during rush hour.

“Five, six o’clock, I try not to come this way,” said Christiansburg driver Brian Kipps. “Getting through here with everybody getting off of work, it can be a nightmare at times.”

A design public hearing is scheduled for this spring which is when the town will unveil a proposed layout for public comment.