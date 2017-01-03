Charles Colgan, longest-serving member of Va., Senate, dies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Charles J. Colgan, a Democrat who represented Prince William County who was the longest-serving member of the Virginia Senate, has died, his daughter says.

Mary C. Finnigan tells The Washington Post that her father died Tuesday at a hospice center in Aldie. He was 90.

Colgan was the founder of Colgan Air, a regional commuter airline based in Manassas. He was first elected to the Virginia senate in 1975. He retired in January 2016 after having served in Prince William County, a swing county that supports Republicans and Democrats.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a statement that Colgan’s bipartisan approach should serve as an example to all in the Virginia Senate.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued this statement on the passing of Charles J. “Chuck” Colgan, the longest serving State Senator in Virginia’s history:

“Chuck Colgan may have been my closest friend in Virginia politics. When I met him, he already was a legend in Prince William. Chuck was a veteran and a business owner, and he played key roles in strengthening Virginia’s public schools and colleges and improving our transportation networks. Chuck ultimately served 40 years in the Virginia Senate and, truth be told, he might have retired a decade earlier but for the efforts of many of us to extend his service to Virginia. I celebrate his lifetime of service, and extend my condolences to his family, friends and constituents.”

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on the passing of former Virginia State Senator Charles “Chuck” Colgan:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of my friend Chuck Colgan, and I extend my condolences to his family. Throughout his career as a businessman and public servant, Chuck set an inspiring example of how we should do all that we can to serve our community. There are few Virginians who have contributed as much to the Commonwealth as he did.”

Attorney General Mark Herring posted the following statement this evening on Facebook regarding the passing of his former Virginia Senate colleague, Senator Charles J. Colgan:

Chuck Colgan led an extraordinary life of service to his Commonwealth and his country. When I served with him in the state Senate, Chuck was someone I always looked up to because he was an honest broker who told you what he believed, found joy in the opportunity to serve, and was willing to work with anyone to improve the lives of people in Prince William, Northern Virginia, and around the state. Many in Virginia will be holding the Colgan family in our thoughts and prayers tonight. We’ll miss you, Chuck.

