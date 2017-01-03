Campbell County board approves plan for Liberty U’s shooting range

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Campbell County Board of Supervisors approved Liberty University’s request to build a shooting range on Tuesday night.

The board voted 6-0 with one member abstaining to Liberty’s plan for a $3 million state-of-the-art shooting facility.

It would be built on Liberty-owned property on Camp Hydaway Road and able to accommodate any Olympic shooting sport.

The facility will not only be used by students, but also the community and law enforcement.

“Liberty University has done an amazing job of trying to be a great neighbor. They’ve built things into this plan that will keep the noise down. They’ve built things into this plan to keep people safe. So they’ve done their part,” said Eric Zeher, a Campbell County supervisor.

Now that it’s been approved, Liberty hopes to have the facility open by the start of the fall semester.