Bubbly Bee talks Celebrations with Champagne & A Taste Test for our Anchors

Natalie-Faunce-smallBrittany Flowers small By and Published: Updated:
champagne

Becky Ellis from Bubbly Bee joins us to talk about the famous celebrations and celebrities that prefer Champagne, gives us a little history lesson and puts Natalie and Brittany’s taste buds to the test.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s