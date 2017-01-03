Alternative routes set as Franklin Road bridge closes

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A heads up for Roanoke drivers. Starting January 3, you won’t be able to use the Franklin Road bridge.

This will impact a lot of driver’s commutes in and out of Roanoke, including emergency crews trying to get to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Fire crews say they have plans in place to use other options such as Jefferson or McClanahan Street.

Crews will demolish the bridge, which means drivers will have to take another route.

The city says the project will cost around $13.5 million and will take two years to complete.